Communities encouraged to take part in bitesize webinars on land reform

Emma Cooper, Head of Land Rights and Responsibilities

Kicking off on October 19, the informal 45-minute lunchtime sessions aim to stimulate practical change in how land is owned, used and managed.

The series will start by exploring changes to the newly updated Scottish Land Rights and Responsibilities Statement and what this means for people. Other sessions will look at identifying the owner of land, getting involved in land use decision-making, tackling vacant and derelict land, and managing natural capital responsibly. The series will appeal to those already involved in land matters, as well as those with a newer interest in the subject.

Participants will be able to ask questions and are invited to join from home or work, bring their lunch along, or even listen in whilst taking a walk.

Tthe ‘Land @ Lunch’ webinars will run from October to December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Cooper, Head of Land Rights and Responsibilities at the Scottish Land Commission, will head up the events alongside the public body’s Land Rights and Responsibilities Manager, Gemma Campbell.

Emma said: “Our new ‘Land @ Lunch’ series aims to share ideas, stimulate action, and signpost people to useful tools and support on a range of land reform topics. We’ve chosen topics which reflect the subjects that members of the public, as well as those involved in owning and managing land, most commonly ask us about.”