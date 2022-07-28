The report, from Forest Research – an agency of the Forestry Commission and the UK’s main body for forestry and tree-related research – analysed the uptake of carbon dioxide by a range of woodland types over timespans up to 100 years.

It found that plantations of trees such as sitka spruce absorb the highest levels in the first 30 after planting, while other types of woodlands – including native broadleaf and naturally regenerated forests – start to catch up over the longer term and eventually achieve comparable capture rates.

Conifers also scored substantially higher on levels of emissions avoided when their use as timber was included in the calculations.

A dozen types of woodlands were assessed in the study, thought to be the most definitive of its kind in the UK.

Scottish environment minister Mairi McAllan has welcomed the findings, which she says illustrate the role Scotland’s national forests can play in the battle to tackle climate change and vanishing wildlife.

“In Scotland we have an ambitious commitment to reach net zero by 2045,” she said.

Fast-growing conifer plantations soak up the highest levels of CO2 in the first 30 years after planting but other types of woodlands – including native broadleaves and naturally regenerated woodlands – start to achieve comparable levels of uptake over a longer period, a new report from government agency Forest Research has found

“Expanding our forests and woodlands is key to achieving this as these trees will soak up harmful CO2 from the atmosphere.

“Currently, Scotland’s trees are sequestering 7.6 million tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent of 14 per cent of our gross greenhouse gas emissions.

“This demonstrates clearly how important our woodland expansion plans are in fighting climate change.

“Our forests and woodlands are also vital in tackling another global crisis.

Scottish environment minister Mairi McAllan says the findings of the new report show the importance of the country's national forests in tackling the climate and nature emergencies

“Our woodlands are helping many forms of biodiversity thrive and are therefore crucial in helping reverse the damaging effects of nature-loss.

“This is why the Scottish Government is striving to create a balance of different types of woodlands.

“In this way we can tackle these twin global crises, and at the same time provide other important benefits to communities and the economy.”

Simon Hodgson, chief executive of national agency Forestry and Land Scotland, said: “The twin challenges of the climate emergency and the biodiversity crisis can only be adequately addressed through a mix of native and coniferous commercial woodland planted in appropriate locations.

“As part of a mix of woodland types, native woodlands will play a hugely important part in biodiversity recovery.

“However, if we are to succeed in that endeavour we must also deal with the more immediate problem of emissions reduction and carbon capture – and that is where commercial forestry will shoulder the weight.

“In its early years, a commercial, fast-growing woodland can soak up as much as 11 times more carbon emissions than native woodland.

“This gives the slower-growing native woodlands time to establish and develop their complex network of habitats and ecosystems that benefit biodiversity.

“But even over longer periods of time, commercial woodlands still soak up three times as much carbon emissions as native woodlands.

“The continuous nature of the commercial forestry cycle means that at any given time we are looking after new, established and mature commercial forests that are the mainstay of Scotland’s climate emergency mitigation effort.”