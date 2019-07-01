Church for one person opens on Shetland

Britain's tiniest chapel has opened on the site of an old chicken shed – with room for just ONE worshipper.

Anne Dobson, 63, came up with the idea of a mini-place of worship, on Shetland, where she runs a B&B.

And she’s had it blessed by Priest Ambrose Flavell, of nearby St Margaret’s RC church.

Anne struggled to attend church while running the accommodation at the old post office at Gutcher on the Shetland Island of Yell, so she turned the chicken shed into a chapel.

Now one person at a time can comfortably enjoy its solace but more than two people may struggle to find solitude.

Another key reason behind the chapel is for it to be a place where guests and visitors alike, no matter their religion, can come and feel welcome.

“The idea in the chapel is that it should be for everybody,” said Anne. “A place for anybody who needs space in their life, whatever their religion.”

Anne – who grew up in Portsmouth, Hampshire - thinks places like these are more important than ever.

“There’s so many people who seem to be polarising opinions, you are either this or that. It’s important that we reach across boundaries.”

The construction of the chapel was also an inclusive process.

While husband Peter built the structure, the couple had help from communities across Shetland and the UK when it came to materials and items for kitting out the chapel.

Built on the site of an old chicken shed, which was knocked down to create foundations, the chapel is made completely out of recycled and gifted materials.

Recycled wood has been used, with people giving old fencing and fence posts, some of which make up the chapel’s roof — recycled windows from Baltasound Junior High School in Unst, where Mrs Dobson works as a teacher, were also used.

She and Peter, both 63, moved from Dorset eight years ago to Yell and they now run the B&B out of Gutcher’s old Post Office.

Her old parish priest in Portsmouth gave them four icons for the chapel, while a Buddhist friend gave a china rose.

“It’s got a beautiful view,” said Mrs Dobson, with the chapel facing out towards Gutcher Loch.

Priest Ambrose Flavell, of St Margaret’s RC church in Lerwick – where Mrs Dobson attended - carried out the blessing.

And rather than having organised services, it is there for anyone to use when they see fit.

Anne added: “I think everyone deserves access to a safe place of quiet and peace.”