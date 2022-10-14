Cairngorms in top ten Instagrammable beauty spots in Scotland

The Cairngorms is in the top three beauty spots for Instagrammers.

The research by My Voyage Scotland analysed Instagram hashtag data for more than 50 beauty spots in Scotland to reveal the most Instagrammable.

Glen Coe, in the Highlands of Scotland takes the top spot as Scotland’s most Instagrammable beauty spot with 555,800 posts on the social media platform under the Glen Coe hashtag.

Several Harry Potter films as well as James Bond’s Skyfall have been filmed at Glen Coe, making the glen ideal for a picturesque backdrop to any social media snaps.

The second most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland is Loch Lomond.

The loch is part of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park – the first ever Scottish National Park. Loch Lomond has 550,000 total posts under the hashtag #LochLomond on Instagram.

The Cairngorms are the third most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland.

The mountain range has had 443,700 posts under the Cairngorms hashtag to date.

In fourth place is the highest point in the UK, Ben Nevis. Ben Nevis has a total of 247,000 posts on Instagram to date.

Situated in the Grampians Mountains, Ben Nevis offers photographers picturesque views at 4,411 feet above sea level.

The Glenfinnan viaduct ranks as the sixth most Instagrammable beauty spot in Scotland.

The viaduct, arguably most famous for featuring as the train track to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, has 154,900 posts under the Glenfinnan viaduct hashtag.

Aside from Loch Lomond which ranked second, there are four more lochs that place in the top ten.

Loch Fyne takes sixth place with 60,100 posts under the Loch Fyne hashtag, whilst the famous Loch Ness takes eighth place with 47,900 posts on the social media platform.

Loch Tay and Loch Leven round out the top ten, placing ninth and tenth respectively.