Bellfield Brewery has worked with the rewilding charity, SCOTLAND: The Big Picture (SBP) to get the platform built at an undisclosed forested location in central Scotland.

Ospreys only returned to Scotland in 1954 having been made extinct due to human activity in the early 20th Century.

While there are now more than 300 breeding pairs in Scotland, natural nest sites are scarce and energy-intensive for ospreys to build.

Bellfield Brewery hope their osprey nest will be used by a breeding pair.

Building ready-made nesting platforms increases the chances that the population will continue to expand when they return to Scotland from West Africa - where they spend the winter.

SBP has already erected a number of similar osprey nesting platforms at different partner sites across their Northwoods Rewilding Network.

The tree in which the Bellfield platform has been situated, is in a group of tall conifers forming part of a wood that has had no forestry management activity for the last 20 years.

The site has been carefully chosen and its suitability has been independently assessed by the Scottish Raptor Study Group.

The artificial nest is ready to be attached to a tree at a secret location.

It sits close to a river which will provide ample food for any ospreys – also known as fish hawks - who take up residence.

The nest platform has been specially designed to last at least 20 years. It is fabricated from heavy-duty, reinforced steel mesh that has a protective lip to prevent any chicks falling out. And the whole structure is carefully camouflaged and ‘naturalised’ with sticks and moss.

Installing the platforms at height is a highly skilled job undertaken by two experienced climbers. The Bellfield Brewery team provided ‘ground support’ on site, helping to construct the platform and passing materials up to the climbing and installation team.

Anna Orr and Alistair Brown working on the platform.

Bellfield Brewery is now launching a special beer in its Edinburgh Taproom and online to raise further funds for the charity. Osprey Platform IPA (4.2% ABV) is bursting with tropical and fresh citrus flavours from Mosaic, Ahtanum and Cascade hops. This trio of American hops is well balanced by a biscuity and honey-like malt body. A generous proportion of oats provides a creamy, full, mouthfeel to the beer. It is now for sale in cask at the Bellfield Taproom in Edinburgh and in 5 litre mini casks available for UK wide delivery via www.bellfieldbrewery.com.

The brewery will donate £1 from every pint sold at the Bellfield Taproom and £2.50 from every mini cask sold via their online store to SBP to fund more platforms.

Brewery CEO, Alistair Brown said: “As a business, we’re passionate about ‘giving back’ wherever we can and our team wanted us to support a project that promotes Scotland’s biodiversity.

The osprey nest platform safely installed in woodland overlooking a river.

“Being involved in the construction of the osprey platform on the day was a very special experience and we can’t wait to find out if a breeding pair takes up residence this spring.”

James Nairne, Northwoods Project Manager, added: "Through their sponsorship of the osprey platform, Bellfield Brewery have given this iconic bird an opportunity to expand its range. Their hard work in putting the platform together showed their commitment to the project and we look forward to reporting on its success.”

