British wildlife photographer chooses breathtaking picture highlights

British wildlife photographer and guide Paul Goldstein has marked an eventful year by choosing a gallery of picture highlights from 2023.

Wimbledon-based conservationist Paul Goldstein says he especially embraces the most remote and rugged environments to achieve breathtaking shots.

Highlights range from hardy Antarctic penguins to Kenyan elephants negotiating dramatic storms.

Paul explains: "Adverse weather becomes the perfect ally for photography. Despite its challenging impact on my equipment, it's during these tough conditions that I achieve the finest results."

His guiding ventures have traversed five continents, spanning from his cherished Kenyan Conservancies to the wetlands of Brazil, the extreme northern reaches of Canada, Central India, Spitsbergen, Antarctica, and even within the UK.

For Paul, the pursuit of a flawless wildlife photograph isn't the goal. He reflects, "There's no such thing as perfection in wildlife photography, and that's exactly how it should be. However, that pursuit won't deter me from seeking that perfect shot. If it were an easy task, it wouldn't hold the same allure for me."

Beyond his photographic endeavours, Paul is a co-owner of Kicheche Camps, a collection of four environmentally conscious camps located in Kenyan conservancies, where he dedicates a significant part of his year guiding enthusiasts amid the African wilderness.

A mother polar bear pauses for a moment with cubs to assess the terrain before walking off over the frozen fjord, Baffin Island Canada.

British wildlife photographer and guide Paul Goldstein has marked an eventful year by choosing a gallery of picture highlights from 2023.

A perfect sunset and male lion surveying its kingdom in Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya.

One of Paul Goldstein's groups enjoys the night sky and bush TV (the camp fire) at Kicheche Bush Camp, Kenya.