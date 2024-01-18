Beluga whale spotted off the coast of Shetland in Arctic conditions in rare sighting
A beluga whale was spotted off the coast of Shetland in what is a rare sighting for an animal not usually seen in Scottish waters.
Locals reported the sighting off the West Ayre beach in Hillswick on Wednesday. The previous reported sighting was in July 2021 in Unst.
The beluga whale lives in Arctic and sub-Arctic waters and is on the endangered species list, with a population of only 150,000 remaining.
Climate change, underwater noise from human activity, and oil and gas exploration in the Arctic region are just some of the reasons behind why this mammal’s survival is threatened.
Local bird photographer and ecologist Rebecca Nason posted about the rare moment on X on Wednesday.
She said: “Incredible to see a beautiful beluga whale, a high Arctic species, I think only seen in Shetland three times previously in West Ayre, Hillswick. Shetland this afternoon in equally Arctic conditions.”
