Banff and Buchan groups benefit from funding

Funding will be used to trial seaweed farms at sites near Banff and Macduff.

Three north-east projects are to benefit from council cash after getting approval from councillors.

Applications were made to the Banff and Buchan Coastal Communities fund.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee unanimously approved the applications on Tuesday.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Historic Asset Monument Project (HAMP) will get £9,051.21 for repairs to the Mounthooly Doocot near Rosehearty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will go towards re-slating and repairing the structure’s roof.

HAMP said the repair work was needed to ensure the doocot was safe and would make it more attractive to visitors.

New Aberdour, Tyrie and Pennan Community Council will receive £7,200.70.

The cash will help to buy a rope swing for New Aberdour play park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the new attraction will enhance the park and encourage older children to visit and socialise in a safe and fun place.

Finally the local authority’s Economic Development team will be awarded £25,000 to help progress the seaweed cultivation project on the Banff and Buchan coastline.

The money will be used to progress plans to install trial seaweed farms at sites near Banff and Macduff.

Seaweed farms can provide benefits to the environment and marine wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad