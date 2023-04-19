A community group in Scotland’s north-west has called on the Scottish Government to be more “open handed” with funding for affordable housing projects in some rural areas because of the complex terrain.

The Assynt Development Trust (ADT) bought 55 acres (22ha) of Church of Scotland land to build on near Lochinver in 2021 with funds from the Scottish Land Fund.

Its aim is to build affordable housing to retain and improve the local community population.

Earlier this week, the group secured an additional £114,000 of public funding to help it in its first phase of the project; this will cover a feasibility study and a team to design the first ten homes.

But the Trust said the next challenge is to secure enough cash for building on the land, which is predominantly rock and peat.

“We know from the preliminary estimates of building costs it will be more expensive to build on this land than on a greenfield site in let’s say the Central Belt,” said Nigel Goldie, chairman of ADT.

“Our big issue now is how we can persuade the Scottish Government and the funders for funding because there’s no simple, cheap solutions to this problem, and by problem I mean building housing of this nature in this sort of place.

“If the Scottish Government wants to sustain rural communities, such as in Assynt, it’s got to be prepared to be more open handed in what it pays for housing of this type.”

Mr Goldie said the wider site will hopefully have a path network, work units, woodland crofts, and education facilities, with a longer-term proposal for further affordable housing being considered.

He hopes this will save the depleting population by encouraging people to stay and live there.

Catriona Hill, from Oberlanders, the lead architects on the project, said the challenges “far exceed” those of standard greenfield site housing.

"It’s a long way from places that have access to contractors, and the site includes complex ecological environment to work with.”

A Communities Housing Trust (CHT) study in 2019 found there was strong demand for housing for all ages in the area, particularly from businesses requiring accommodation for staff. About 27% of housing is used as holiday accommodation or second homes according to the 2011 census.