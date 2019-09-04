Activists stage mass ‘die in’ as oil and gas conference kicks off

Dozens of climate change protestors staged a mass “die-in” as oil and gas industry leaders from around Europe gathered in Aberdeen.

Around 40 activists from Extinction Rebellion participated in the demo in the front entrance of the P&J Live arena to protest the SPE Offshore Europe Conference & Exhibition which was hosting over 36,000 attendees.

It came as UK oil and gas industry chiefs published a major report setting out plans to contribute to the UK and Scottish Government targets for net-zero emissions to tackle climate change.

But the campaigners say the industry is part of the problem.

“Exploration of new oil and gas threatens to push the world over dangerous climate tipping points,” the body said in a statement.

“Even burning fossil fuels already extracted could lead to global heating of 6 degrees Celsius, with catastrophic consequences.”

After reading a speech about the oil and gas industry’s role in the climate crisis the activists lay down and pretended to die, representing those that have already died and will die through climate change caused in part by burning fossil fuels.

It came as Oil and Gas UK published a new blueprint, entitled Roadmap to 2035: A Blueprint for net-zero, sets out five key themes to help cut emissions in line with official targets.

Oil and Gas UK chief executive Deirdre Michie said it is a “credible plan” for the future.

“While we don’t have all the answers to the big challenges we face, we have started work on what we know can be done,” she said.

“We are ready to work with others in developing some of the new solutions the UK needs, and the Net Zero Solutions Centre is a great example of this.

“The facts outlined in our report evidence that our industry remains a vital economic asset and is uniquely positioned to help the UK meet its net-zero ambitions and energy needs in the years to come. We now need a comprehensive UK energy strategy which recognises the continued role of oil and gas in a diverse energy mix and positions us to support net zero.”

The plan includes coordinating activities to reduce emissions from the production of oil and gas, which currently accounts for 3 per cent of UK greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the role the industry can play in developing and commercialising low carbon technologies including carbon capture usage and storage and hydrogen.