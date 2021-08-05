The young dog was reported by a member of the public who spotted it in Victoria Park at about 5.50pm on Monday.

Scottish SPCA officers rescued the female Staffordshire bull terrier, which is thought to be between six and eight weeks old.

The animal charity is appealing for further information about puppy in the hope of finding her mother and other potential puppies from the same litter.

The puppy was found in a terrible condition in the park.

Inspector Fiona Mckenzie said: “The dog is a tan, female Staffordshire bull terrier puppy. She is between six and eight weeks old.

“She is very lucky she was found by the member of the public as she was dehydrated and in poor condition – unfortunately she is not microchipped.

“We are now extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this puppy and any other puppies in the litter.

“We appreciate that the person who left her may have intended for her to be found but this is not the correct procedure to follow if you can no longer care for an animal.

“The puppy is now at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centres, where she is receiving the veterinary care she needs.

“If anyone recognises this puppy we would ask that they contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

