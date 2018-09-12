£8000 to give Fife town seagull-proof bins

St Andrews Community Council are to get more than £8000 in funding for “seagull proof” bins.

At the North East Fife area committee, councillors agreed a request for £8500 to upgrade the public bins in the town centre.

The project will supply and fit one Big Belly Bin and 110 Glasdon Jubilee bins in the central zone of the town at a total cost of £49,400.

The grant will be used to continue a comprehensive project to replace damaged and ineffective bins within the centre.

Each one will be marked with the town crest and be fitted with flaps to prevent vermin from feeding on food waste – and prevent rubbish blowing out.

The bins chosen by the partnership are functional and more user friendly, and, as a result the project, will enable the overall number to be reduced without affecting capacity.

Residents and businesses will see a cleaner town with reduced seagull activity as one food source will be cut off to them. Visitors will benefit from an enhanced, cleaner environment.

Janice Laird, community manager, told councillors: “This request was brought forward after a consultation with members of the public and the community council, who support the project.

“There as been serious concerns about litter in St Andrews and this project is helping to address that issue.”

Any bins currently in St Andrews that are damaged or not suitable for upgrade will be moved to the wider community where pests aren’t as prevalent an issue.