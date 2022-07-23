7 pictures from Extinction Rebellion 'die in' protest on Buchanan Street

Shoppers and visitors to the street were greeted with members of the climate change campaign group on the floor – with placards and protest signs placed on those on the ground on the street.

Extinction Rebellion disrupted Buchanan Street, one of the city’s busiest shopping areas, as parts of the UK recorded temperatures higher than 40 degrees.

Activists lay on the ground covered in white sheets with placards laid out on the “bodies” with the “causes of death” including heat stress, famine and water scarcity.

Scotland recorded its hottest day in history on Tuesday, with 35.1C being recorded at Floors Castle in the Borders.

Damien McGovern, a 41-year-old NHS physiotherapist, said he took part in the “die-in” to urge for immediate action.

He said: “If your house was on fire, you wouldn’t sit around and have a chat about it for 30 years or choose to throw more fuel on it to burn even faster.

“So why are we allowing this to happen to our planet?”

Some parts of Scotland have also been issued with weather shortage warnings following the heatwave.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said on Friday that “water scarcity is a very real threat as a result of climate change”.

1. Extinction Rebellion Glasgow conducting a die-in protest on Saturday Shoppers will have the chance to stop to read the placards laid out on the ‘bodies’ with the ‘cause of death’ including 'Heat Stress - Death from temperature rising to over 40 degrees' and 'Famine - starvaton caused by crop failure'. Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

2. Extinction Rebellion Glasgow are demanding urgent climate action after the highest recorded temperatures in the UK Extinction Rebellion Glasgow are demanding urgent climate action after the highest recorded temperatures in the UK Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

3. Shoppers will have the chance to stop to read the placards laid out on the ‘bodies’ with the ‘cause of death’ including 'Heat Stress The action follows a week of the highest ever recorded temperatures in the UK, which the UN and climate scientists agree is due to human-made climate change. Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

4. Shoppers walking past the protest on Buchanan Street Shoppers walking past the protest on Buchanan Street Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales