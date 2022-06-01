50 vehicles get tyres deflated in Glasgow as 'Deflationists' target SUVs in climate protest

Owners of SUVs in the Newlands and Shawlands area woke this morning to discover a fake parking notice in the windscreen of their vehicle, informing them that their “luxury lifestyle choice” has been “disarmed”.

The group, who call themselves The Deflationists, say they aim to make it “impossible” to own 4x4 vehicles in urban areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows a recent spate of activity in Edinburgh, London, and Sheffield, along with a previous spate of incidents during the international COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Activist, Carrie Adams said: "SUV's are a status symbol for those with ludicrous wealth. The fact that these vehicles make streets less safe, spew out climate-wrecking gasses and poison our lungs might be an afterthought to these 4x4 owners, but not to us. These vehicles, put simply, are intolerable acts of violence and we will continue taking action until these monstrosities are off our streets.'

Another activist, Ally Laing said: “Whilst politicians snub meaningful climate action, we're putting public safety and our climate obligations first by holding the rich to account, whose grotesque lifestyles imperil people and planet.”

Jess Blake from Tyred of SUVs - the group who targeted SUVs during COP26, said: "When we targeted SUVs during COP26, we sent a clear message that climate wrecking gas guzzlers have no place in our city, nor in any hopeful future that challenges our mad drive towards ecological collapse.

"While the Scottish and UK governments dither over flawed net zero targets and false climate solutions, we stand strong with our allies across Scotland and the world to tackle the SUV menace! This is only the beginning!”

Activists are targeting SUVs.

The attacks on Glasgow vehicles come just a day after police faced calls to take action against Edinburgh group the Tyre Extinguishers.

The protesters claim to have let down the tyres of around 200 SUVs and 4x4s in a series of nights of direct action, with at least five nights of attacks on vehicles.