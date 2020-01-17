ABC Edinburgh

13 of the most unusual animals ever discovered in Scotland

From polar bears to big cats, a broad range of unexpected and bizarre animals have been found nationwide over the years.

Here are some of the most famous cases. (Main picture: Felicity the Puma was a known attraction in Inverness after her capture in 1980. Image: Scotcats

Debates over big cats running wild in the UK were stoked up again in 1980 with the capturing of a wild puma in Inverness-shire. Subsequently named Felicity, the puma was moved to Kincraigs Highland Wildlife Park.

1. PUMA

Usually found at the murky depths of 1400 metres below sea level, the Sofa shark gets its nickname from its flabby features. Earlier this year, an example of the rare animal was found off the isle of Barra.

2. FALSE CATSHARK

Though no official explanation has been given as to how one polar bear made its way to Peterhead, the most likely theory is that a returning whaling ship carried the furry cargo on its return to Scotland.

3. (STUFFED) POLAR BEAR

A quarry in Ballachulish, Lochaber is not the natural habitat for the North American Signal Crayfish, yet in 2012 several were found there with no ready explanation. They were subsequently removed as they are a threat to native species.

4. North American Signal Crayfish

