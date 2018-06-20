English upskirting ban ‘will also apply to kilts’

Men wearing kilts will also be protected by plans for a ban on upskirting in England and Wales, it has been disclosed in the Lords.

Baroness Vere of Norbiton, speaking for the Government, said the proposed new law would protect the “bodily dignity” of both men and women.

She said this would include “kilt upskirting”, as she repeated the answer to an urgent question on the issue made on Monday in the Commons.

Ministers announced a new law would be introduced after a Tory MP blocked a backbench Bill to ban the practice of surreptitiously taking photos of underwear.

Sir Christopher Chope faced a furious backlash after he objected to the proposed Bill last Friday and his parliamentary office has since been adorned with four pairs of knickers, bound together with a pink ribbon, in protest.

Scotland has already passed laws against upskirting.