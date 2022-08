Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended Culzean Castle this afternoon after reports of a man having fallen down an embankment near the castle.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1344hrs to attend an incident at Culzean Castle, South Ayrshire. Four resources were dispatched to the scene, including the trauma team and Helimed.

The incident is still ongoing.”

Emergency services are on the scene at Culzean

A police vehicle, air ambulance and an ambulance are also at the scene.