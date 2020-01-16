Emergency response as blaze breaks out at Ineos in Grangemouth

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance at the scene of an inferno which torched a section of the Ineos complex near Grangemouth Docks this morning.

The blaze broke out just after 10.30am and could be seen from as far away as Bothkenner and Skinflats.

PICTURE/VIDEO: MICHAEL GILLEN

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.40am to reports of a fire within the grounds of the Ineos site at the Grangemouth Petrochemical complex.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances to North Shore Road and crews are presently working with on-scene response crews to extinguish the fire.”

Police Scotland area commander, chief inspector Chris Stewart said: “Officers were called to Grangemouth at 10.47am following a report of a fire at a petrochemical plant. There are no reported injuries and we are working with the fire service and experts on-site to ensure public safety.

“There is not thought to be any risk to local residents at this time and the fire remains isolated to the dock area.”