Young man left fighting for life in hospital after major crash with lorry on Scottish road
A young man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry.
A white Seat Ibiza and Scania lorry crashed on the B9077 South Deeside Road between Leggart Terrace and Riverside of Blairs, Aberdeen, around 2.35pm on Monday.
The 24-year-old driver of the Seat was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff have described his condition as life-threatening. His family has been made aware.
The driver of the Scania, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.
The road has been closed between Leggart Terrace and Milltimber Brae and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of the North East Road Policing Unit with Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with those involved in the crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision or indeed witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1952 of March 24.”
