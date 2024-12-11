The collision occurred outside Kirkcaldy High School in Fife

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pupil has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a car outside their school.

Police were called to the scene at Kirkcaldy High School in Fife after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dunnikier Way around 10.25am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young girl was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital. No details have been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.

Christopher McKay, rector of Kirkcaldy High, said: “Earlier today, a young person from the school was involved in a road accident. Emergency services were contacted and attended. The young person and family are being supported, as are other young people and families who witnessed it.”

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.”