Young girl in hospital after being hit by car outside Scottish school

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Comment
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST
The collision occurred outside Kirkcaldy High School in Fife

A pupil has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a car outside their school.

Police were called to the scene at Kirkcaldy High School in Fife after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dunnikier Way around 10.25am.

A young girl was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital. No details have been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.

Christopher McKay, rector of Kirkcaldy High, said: “Earlier today, a young person from the school was involved in a road accident. Emergency services were contacted and attended. The young person and family are being supported, as are other young people and families who witnessed it.”

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.”

Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

