Young girl in hospital after being hit by car outside Scottish school
A pupil has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a car outside their school.
Police were called to the scene at Kirkcaldy High School in Fife after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Dunnikier Way around 10.25am.
A young girl was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital. No details have been given on the extent of any injuries sustained.
Christopher McKay, rector of Kirkcaldy High, said: “Earlier today, a young person from the school was involved in a road accident. Emergency services were contacted and attended. The young person and family are being supported, as are other young people and families who witnessed it.”
A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.”
Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.
