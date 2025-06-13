Woman's body pulled from river as Police Scotland open investigation

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 13th Jun 2025, 08:08 BST
The body was recovered from the water in Angus, north of Blairgowrie.

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was pulled from a river in Angus.

The body was discovered around 4.30pm at Kilry, about ten miles north of Blairgowrie, on Wednesday.

The woman's body was recovered from a river in Angus.placeholder image
The woman's body was recovered from a river in Angus. | Contributed

Emergency services were called to the scene and recovered the body from the water. Officers cordoned off the scene for several hours.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, we were made aware of a body in the water at Kilry, north of Blairgowrie.

“The body of a woman was recovered from the water. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

