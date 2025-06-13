Woman's body pulled from river as Police Scotland open investigation
The body was discovered around 4.30pm at Kilry, about ten miles north of Blairgowrie, on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene and recovered the body from the water. Officers cordoned off the scene for several hours.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, we were made aware of a body in the water at Kilry, north of Blairgowrie.
“The body of a woman was recovered from the water. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
