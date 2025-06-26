Woman's body found in water near Scottish village in search for missing person

A body has been found in the search for missing woman Jennifer Stephen.

A woman’s body has been found in water by police near the outskirts of Falkirk.

The discovery was made around 1.45pm on Wednesday when the body of a woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Glen Village.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Jennifer Stephen, who was reported missing earlier in the day, has been informed.

Police have found a body in the search for missing woman Jennifer Stephen (right)placeholder image
The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Ms Stephen, 36, was reported missing from the Beauly Court area of Hallglen on Tuesday, although personal items were recovered by a member of the public.

She was also spotted on the canal towpath near Hallglen Terrace.

