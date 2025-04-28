Woman taken to hospital after crash shuts busy road for six hours
A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunblane.
The incident happened around 11am on Sunday, with the road subsequently closed for six hours.
Emergency services attended the scene.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police closed a slip road on the B8033 following the incident, but reopened the road about 5pm.
A Police Scotland statement said: “The A9 has reopened at the slip road to the B8033 following a one-vehicle crash that was reported at around 11am on Sunday.
“The female driver of the car has been taken to hospital for treatment. Motorists are thanked for their patience.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.