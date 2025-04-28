Woman taken to hospital after crash shuts busy road for six hours

The collision left a woman in hospital after emergency workers attended the scene

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dunblane.

The incident happened around 11am on Sunday, with the road subsequently closed for six hours.

The woman was taken to hospital. Picture: John Devlin

Emergency services attended the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police closed a slip road on the B8033 following the incident, but reopened the road about 5pm.

A Police Scotland statement said: “The A9 has reopened at the slip road to the B8033 following a one-vehicle crash that was reported at around 11am on Sunday.