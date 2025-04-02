Woman killed on Scottish coastal road in horror crash with Ford van
A woman has died following a crash involving a car and a van.
The collision happened on the A98 near Craigmaud, Aberdeenshire, around 5pm on Tuesday.
Police said the 61-year-old woman driving the car, an Audi Q5, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three people in the Ford Transit van, all male, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Police are appealing for information about the collision.
Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who tragically lost her life in this collision.
“Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling on the A98 around the time of the crash, especially if they have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation.”
The road was closed for around ten hours for investigations following the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2664 of April 1.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.