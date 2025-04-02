The crash between an Audi Q5 and a Ford Transit van has left a woman dead

A woman has died following a crash involving a car and a van.

The collision happened on the A98 near Craigmaud, Aberdeenshire, around 5pm on Tuesday.

A woman has died in the collision in Aberdeenshire | Adobe

Police said the 61-year-old woman driving the car, an Audi Q5, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people in the Ford Transit van, all male, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who tragically lost her life in this collision.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing and I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling on the A98 around the time of the crash, especially if they have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation.”

The road was closed for around ten hours for investigations following the crash.