Woman dies six days after two-vehicle crash
A woman has died almost a week after a two-vehicle crash in a North Lanarkshire town.
The collision, which involved a black Audi A4 and a blue BMW M2, happened on Clark Street in Airdrie at around 6.45pm on June 28 .
Police said the passenger of the Audi , a 68-year-old woman, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment where she died on July 4.
The 67-year-old man driving the Audi was taken to University Hospital Monklands in Airdrie and was later discharged.
The occupants of the BMW were assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Police are appealing for information about the crash which happened near the junction with Springwells Avenue.
Sergeant Ross Allison said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us.
"Similarly, anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our enquiries is advised to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2978 of June 28, 2025.
