Woman dies at scene of crash with lorry on major Scottish road
A woman has died after a car and lorry crash early on Monday.
The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on the A96 in Moray between Forres and Brodie about 7.10am.
Police Scotland said a 57-year-old man driving the lorry did not require medical treatment.
The road was closed for several hours for a collision investigation. It remained closed at 2.30pm.
Sergeant Lesley Morrison, of Police Scotland, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on this road around the time of the incident to contact us.
“We are aware there were some people who stopped to assist who left before officers arrived, I would ask these people to get in touch with us.
“It’s imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision. I’d also ask anyone with dash cams to check their footage as it could provide us with vital images which could assist us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0408 of Monday November 11.
