Woman and two dogs she was walking killed in collision on Scottish road

Around 9.45pm, police were called to the incident which involved a grey Peugeot 207, a 40-year-old female pedestrian and her two Husky type dogs.

A woman and her two dogs have been killed in a collision near a busy Highland junction.

Police have appealed for witnesses and further information after the fatal road collision on the B9125 near the Granish Junction outside Aviemore.

The incident, which involved a grey Peugeot 207, happened last night, around 9.45pm on Friday, October 11.

A 40-year-old woman and the two ‘Husky type’ dogs she was walking were killed. The pedestrian - who is is believed was in Aviemore shortly before the collision - and her pets died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, was not injured. The road reopened earlier today.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Road Policing North, is appealing for witnesses, he said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or either the car or the lady prior to the incident.

“We believe the lady had been in Aviemore just before and had been walking with her two Husky type dogs at that time.

“If you were driving in the area near where the crash took place and have any dashcam footage of the woman or the car, then please contact police.”