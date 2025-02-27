Woman, 78, in hospital after being hit by Renault van on quiet residential street
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Broughty Ferry.
The incident involving a white Renault Kangoo van happened on Church Street around 12.25pm on Wednesday.
The 78-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Her condition remains unknown.
Police Scotland Constable Chris McElwee said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.
“Contact 101, quoting reference 1476 of February 26, if you have anything that could be of use in our investigation.”
