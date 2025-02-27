Woman, 78, in hospital after being hit by Renault van on quiet residential street

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 27th Feb 2025, 08:06 BST
The 78-year-old is in hospital after the collision

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Broughty Ferry.

The incident involving a white Renault Kangoo van happened on Church Street around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulanceThe woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance
The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance | John Devlin

The 78-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Her condition remains unknown.

Police Scotland Constable Chris McElwee said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.

“Contact 101, quoting reference 1476 of February 26, if you have anything that could be of use in our investigation.”

Related topics:HospitalDundeePolice Scotlanddashcam
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice