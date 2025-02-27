Woman, 78, in hospital after being hit by Renault van on quiet residential street

The 78-year-old is in hospital after the collision

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Broughty Ferry.

The incident involving a white Renault Kangoo van happened on Church Street around 12.25pm on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance | John Devlin

The 78-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Her condition remains unknown.

Police Scotland Constable Chris McElwee said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.