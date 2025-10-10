West Lothian crash: Man, 35, dies at scene after one-car crash on Livingston road
A man has died after a one-car crash in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to a crash that happened at around 8.30pm on Thursday involving a grey Audi A6 in Livingston at the junction of Knightsridge East Road and Lindsay Way.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say his next of kin are aware.
Two in hospital after Livingston crash
Two male passengers, aged 24 and 17, were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
The road was closed to allow investigations to be carried out. It was reopened around 4.50am on Friday.
Sergeant Christopher Bright said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything around the time of the incident to please contact us.
“In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 3351 of October 9.
