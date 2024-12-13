Two women were taken to hospital after the fairground ride was said to have ‘crashed to the ground’

A woman who was injured when a Christmas fairground ride “crashed to the ground” in Birmingham city centre has described the moment it plummeted.

Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride “failed and crashed” in Centenary Square on Thursday evening. Another 11 patients were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene.

A police cordon remained in place around the ride, which is 55m high, a Ferris wheel, and another ride in the square on Friday morning.

Louise Brown, who works for the BBC in Birmingham, suffered injuries to her face, legs and arms, she told BBC News.

She said: “This can never happen again – we are in shock and all I can think of is what if my kids were on the ride. We were on it having fun and then it just crashed to the ground.

“It went backwards first though, which I’ve never seen it do before”.

She said the ride was “still quite high” before it dropped and she “felt pain”.

Emergency services were called to the square at 7.30pm and two ambulances and five paramedics were sent to the scene.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, crews found 13 patients. Two women were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

“Nine women and three men were assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.”

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said: “We are aware of the incident in Birmingham involving a fairground ride and are working with the relevant authorities. We also have specialists attending the site today.”