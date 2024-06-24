Emergency crews were sent to the scene of a massive fire at an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility in Paisley overnight

Firefighters remained at the scene of a blaze at an electronic waste facility on Monday, but local residents have been told they can now go outside.

At the height of the incident, ten fire appliances were tackling the blaze in Burnbrae Road in Linwood Industrial estate on Sunday night. Residents were urged to remain indoors with windows and doors shut while emergency services dealt with the incident in Renfrewshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By 11am on Monday there were still five appliances at the scene, but the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said people no longer needed to keep windows and doors closed and could now go outdoors.

Video captured of the incident by eyewitnesses showed massive plumes of black smoke coming from the site. Such was the scale of the fire the smoke could be seen clearly from Glasgow.

Images of the smoke emitted by the industrial fire near Paisley. Picture: Laura (@laura1785) | Laura (@laura1785)

Waste solutions company Enva said the fire broke out at its Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Solutions e-waste facility and the incident had been contained.

In a statement, Enva said: “We would like to apologise to local residents and businesses for any inconvenience caused and kindly ask them to follow any advice issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There have been no injuries and the cause of the fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation. We will be contacting any customers impacted as soon as possible to ensure continuity of service.

“Our Linwood general waste recycling facility, whilst unaffected by the fire, will remain closed until the emergency services’ cordon is lifted and operational responsibility for the site is returned to Enva. We would like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the police for their extremely prompt and professional response.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) also sent officers to the scene.

Sepa national duty manager Judith Moore said: “Following initial reports at around 11pm on Sunday evening of a significant fire at Linwood Industrial Estate, Paisley, Sepa officers deployed and worked across the night to support SFRS as part of a multi-agency response.”

SFRS said there were no reports of any casualties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SFRS spokesman said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of an ongoing building fire in Paisley. Five appliances are currently in attendance at the town’s Burnbrae Road, with crews working to extinguish the fire.

“Local residents are asked where possible to avoid the vicinity, but no longer need to keep windows and doors closed and can now go outdoors.

“At its height, ten fire appliances were mobilised to the scene of the fire after the alarm was raised at 9.12pm on Sunday, June 23, to reports of a fire in a commercial building.”

Mike, who did not wish to give a surname, saw smoke from the fire while travelling home in Renfrewshire.

The 42-year-old said: “We were travelling home from a concert and we initially thought it was a dark cloud. It was only as we got closer we realised that it was smoke from the fire. It looked like a huge fire and our first concern was for anyone caught up in it.