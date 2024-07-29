Six fire engines have been dispatched to deal with the major blaze at an industrial estate building

A massive fire has erupted at an industrial estate building in Livingston.

The blaze at Houston Industrial Estate on Grange Road was reported to emergency services about 11.43am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six fire engines have been sent to the premises, including a high reach appliance.

The industrial building has been evacuated. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said there are no reported casualties, with crews remaining at the scene battling the blaze.

A special operations team has also been sent to the West Lothian site by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Footage shared with The Scotsman shows massive plumes of black smoke billowing from the industrial site.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 11.34am on Monday, July 29, to reports of well-developed fire within a commercial building at Houston Industrial Estate on Grange Road, Livingston.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire engines and a high reach appliance to the scene. The building was evacuated and there are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain in attendance at the scene.”