'Very much loved': Police name man killed after being hit by car in Scottish coastal town
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision
David Whitehurst was pronounced dead at the scene in the Forth Place area of Burntisland on Monday, January 27.
Police said they received a report of a concern for a person at Burntisland Industrial Units around 9:20pm. Emergency services attended, and the 61-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson said: “His family say he was very much loved by family and everyone that knew him.”
Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
