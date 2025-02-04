'Very much loved': Police name man killed after being hit by car in Scottish coastal town

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision

Police have named a man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Fife.

David Whitehurst was pronounced dead at the scene in the Forth Place area of Burntisland on Monday, January 27.

Police said they received a report of a concern for a person at Burntisland Industrial Units around 9:20pm. Emergency services attended, and the 61-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “His family say he was very much loved by family and everyone that knew him.”

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

