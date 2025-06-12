Two women killed in horror road crash as man also in serious condition in hospital
Two women have been killed and a man is in hospital in a serious condition after a two-car crash in Moray.
The incident happened on the A98, near Enzie, Buckie, around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The crash involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Peugeot 2008.
The 32-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall, along with a 77-year-old passenger in the Peugeot were killed at the scene.
The 77-year-old male driver of the Peugeot was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance. He remains at the hospital in a serious, but stable condition.
Sergeant Dave Cooper, from the Road Policing Unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the two women who died.
“An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and we would appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash who has not already spoken to officers, or those who have any dashcam footage that may capture either vehicle prior to the collision, to please come forward.
“If you can assist the investigation, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1354 of June 10.”
Comments
