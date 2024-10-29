Scotland tower block evacuated after bomb squad investigate 'suspect item' following man's death
A high-rise tower block was evacuated over concerns around a “suspect item” at a location where a man was recently found dead.
A bomb squad was deployed to Overtoun Court in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, with residents forced to evacuate their homes on Monday night.
Police Scotland officers, ambulances and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews were sent to the 15-storey block just after 1pm on Monday.
The incident comes with forensic officers already investigating the death of a 58-year-old man at the location on October 17.
However, Police Scotland has said there is no suggestion the suspect item was at all linked to the man’s death.
The tower block remained cordoned off overnight, although residents were understood to be returning on Tuesday morning. It has been reported that several residents were provided with overnight hotel accommodation after being told to leave their homes.
Ch Supt Gary I’Anson, Police Scotland divisional commander for Argyll & West Dunbartonshire, said thank you to local residents for their "patience and understanding".
He said: "Emergency services remain at the scene and police are working with partner agencies to provide support and reassurance to everyone affected."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers searching a property in Overtoun Court in Clydebank, as part of an ongoing investigation, have discovered a suspect item.
"EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] has been informed and several surrounding properties are being evacuated as a precaution."
