Three teenagers killed in horror Scottish Highlands car crash

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 29th Aug 2025, 18:38 BST
Police Scotland have issued a statement about the Highlands crash.

Three teenagers have been killed in a car crash in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A830 near Arisaig, west of Fort William, about 11.15pm on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police and paramedics attended the scene. Picture: The Scotsmanplaceholder image
Police and paramedics attended the scene. Picture: The Scotsman | National World/The Scotsman

Police said the driver and two passengers in a Ford Fiesta involved in the crash were male and in their mid teens, but that formal identification was yet to take place.

Ambulance and fire service crews were among those sent to the scene.

Join the thousands of Scots who receive The Scotsman’s daily newsletter

Police Scotland Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officer added: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't already spoken to officers to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us."

The road was shut until about 11.55am on Friday following the crash.

Lochaber High School in Fort William said in a statement posted on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy in our community. Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected at this difficult time."

Related topics:Emergency servicesPeopleFirePolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice