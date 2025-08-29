Three teenagers killed in horror Scottish Highlands car crash
Three teenagers have been killed in a car crash in the Highlands.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the A830 near Arisaig, west of Fort William, about 11.15pm on Thursday.
Police said the driver and two passengers in a Ford Fiesta involved in the crash were male and in their mid teens, but that formal identification was yet to take place.
Ambulance and fire service crews were among those sent to the scene.
Police Scotland Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash."
The officer added: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn't already spoken to officers to get in touch.
"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us."
The road was shut until about 11.55am on Friday following the crash.
Lochaber High School in Fort William said in a statement posted on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy in our community. Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected at this difficult time."
