Teenager killed in crash between car and lorry at roundabout
A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene after a crash between a car and a lorry at a roundabout.
Emergency services - including five ambulances and a critical care paramedic - rushed to Boghead Roundabout near Bathgate around 11.50pm on Monday.
The girl who died was a passenger in the car, a Volkswagen Polo. Her next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.
A 20-year-old man, who was driving the car, and an 18-year-old woman were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. The lorry driver was uninjured.
Inspector Ben Legge, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who died.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road re-opened around 4pm on Tuesday, 10 June. I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried our investigation at the scene.”
Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3775 of Monday, 9 June, 2025.
