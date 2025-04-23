Teenager killed and boy in hospital after jet ski crashes into Scottish pier
An 18-year-old has died after a jet ski crashed into a pier on Shetland, as police launched an investigation.
The man and a 17-year-old boy were both on the jet ski at the time of the incident, which happened about 4pm on Wednesday.
The teenager, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene at Gremista marina on Lerwick.
The collision took place near the Shetland Catch fish factory.
The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition remains unknown.
Emergency services responded to the incident, including the RNLI Lerwick lifeboat and a coastguard rescue helicopter.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told the BBC: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
