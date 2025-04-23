Teenager killed and boy in hospital after jet ski crashes into Scottish pier

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
The incident involving a jet ski has left an 18-year-old dead and a boy in hospital

An 18-year-old has died after a jet ski crashed into a pier on Shetland, as police launched an investigation.

The man and a 17-year-old boy were both on the jet ski at the time of the incident, which happened about 4pm on Wednesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teenager, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene at Gremista marina on Lerwick.

The Shetland Catch factory on Lerwick, close to where the fatal incident took placeThe Shetland Catch factory on Lerwick, close to where the fatal incident took place
The Shetland Catch factory on Lerwick, close to where the fatal incident took place | Google Maps

The collision took place near the Shetland Catch fish factory.

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition remains unknown.

Emergency services responded to the incident, including the RNLI Lerwick lifeboat and a coastguard rescue helicopter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the BBC: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Related topics:TeenagerShetlandEmergency servicesRNLI
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice