The incident involving a jet ski has left an 18-year-old dead and a boy in hospital

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old has died after a jet ski crashed into a pier on Shetland, as police launched an investigation.

The man and a 17-year-old boy were both on the jet ski at the time of the incident, which happened about 4pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene at Gremista marina on Lerwick.

The Shetland Catch factory on Lerwick, close to where the fatal incident took place | Google Maps

The collision took place near the Shetland Catch fish factory.

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition remains unknown.

Emergency services responded to the incident, including the RNLI Lerwick lifeboat and a coastguard rescue helicopter.