Teenager in critical condition in hospital and schoolboy injured after e-scooter crash

Both teenagers were taken to hospital, with one in a critical condition

A teenager is in a “critical” condition in hospital following an e-scooter crash in Glasgow.

The 18-year-old male had been travelling on the scooter along with a 16-year-old boy when it crashed on the city’s Holmbyre Road.

Police said they were called to the incident about 12.05am on Sunday. Both teenagers were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The 16-year-old was later released, but police said the 18-year-old remains in a “critical” condition.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened about 6.20am.

Road Policing Sergeant Jim Dewar said: “We don’t believe at this time there was any other vehicle involved. However, our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I’d like to appeal to the public for help. Were you in the area around the time and witnessed what happened or perhaps saw the e-scooter before the crash?

“Do you have dashcam footage which has captured the e-scooter or anything else of importance? If you do, please get in touch with us.”