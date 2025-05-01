Teen motorcyclist dies after collision near Scottish cemetery as road shut for 8 hours
A teenager has died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle near a cemetery.
The collision happened on the B874 near Wick in Caithness around 10.25pm on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old man driving the motorcycle, a grey Yamaha, was taken to Caithness General Hospital where he later died. The driver and passenger of the car, a red Renault Clio, were not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the collision, which happened near to Watten Cemetery.
Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Road Policing North said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, the male motorcyclist died, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
“I would ask anyone who may have seen either the car or the motorbike prior to the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.
“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4119 of Wednesday, 30 April, 2025.”
The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened around 6.55am on Thursday.
