South Lanarkshire: Woman taken to hospital as A702 closed after crash
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A702 near Lamington.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 9.25am and remain on the scene.
The road is closed near to the B7055 junction.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
The ambulance service dispatched one ambulance, a special operations team, an air ambulance and their Emergency Medical Retrieval Service.
A male was treated at the scene while a female patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.
Traffic Scotland posted: “The A702 at Lamington is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.
“Road users are advised to use an alternate route and should expect longer than usual journey times.”
AA Traffic are also reporting “slow traffic” while the road remains closed.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.