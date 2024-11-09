Second man charged after ‘suspect item’ found in Clydebank tower block

By Neil Pooran
Published 9th Nov 2024, 11:27 BST
A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion after the device was found

A second man has been charged by police after a suspect itemwas found in a tower block, causing a number of homes to be evacuated.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion after the device was found at Overtoun Court in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on October 28.

Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and residents were allowed back into their homes in the early hours of the following morning.

Earlier, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with a firearms offence.

Police Scotland said another man, aged 41, has also been charged in connection with a firearms offence.

He is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

