Second man charged after ‘suspect item’ found in Clydebank tower block

A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion after the device was found

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second man has been charged by police after a suspect itemwas found in a tower block, causing a number of homes to be evacuated.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion after the device was found at Overtoun Court in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and residents were allowed back into their homes in the early hours of the following morning.

Earlier, a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with a firearms offence.

Police Scotland said another man, aged 41, has also been charged in connection with a firearms offence.