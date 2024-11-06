Scottish teenager in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by taxi

The 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries

A teenager sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a taxi in South Lanarkshire, police have said.

The collision happened on Main Street in Rutherglen about 4.10pm on Tuesday November 5.

The teenager is in hospital after being struck by a car, police said | John Devlin

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police said a 58-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and released pending further inquiries.

Officers are appealing for information about the collision, which involved a black Mercedes Vito taxi.

The incident happened on Main Street in Rutherglen. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder, from road policing Motherwell, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage from the area to let us know.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2428 of November 5 2024.”