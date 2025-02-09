Watch: Scottish Highlands home once owned by Jimmy Savile erupts in flames

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 9th Feb 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 9th Feb 2025, 14:25 BST
Allt-Na-Reigh, once owned by Jimmy Savile, has been targeted by a fire

A property in the Highlands once owned by Jimmy Savile has been damaged by fire in an incident captured on video.

Firefighters were called to Allt-Na-Reigh in Glen Coe about 5.40pm on Saturday after a blaze broke out in an outbuilding next to the main cottage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Allt na Reigh cottage, which belonged to Jimmy Savile, in Glen Coe. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wireplaceholder image
Allt na Reigh cottage, which belonged to Jimmy Savile, in Glen Coe. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three appliances attended the incident.

Footage shared with The Scotsman shows the property in flames in the heart of Glen Coe, with smoke filling the picturesque landscape.

Fire crews are also shown on video responding to the fire as a motorist passes the scene.

An outbuilding attached to the cottage on fire in Glen Coeplaceholder image
An outbuilding attached to the cottage on fire in Glen Coe | wandering_scotsman

Police closed the A82 between Tyndrum and Ballachulish Bridge overnight due to the fire, which has now been extinguished. The road has since reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Allt-Na-Reigh was originally the home of famed mountaineer Hamish MacInnes, who designed climbing equipment in the property’s outbuildings.

The historic property on fireplaceholder image
The historic property on fire | wandering_scotsman

The cottage was latterly owned by Savile, and has been repeatedly vandalised since his life as a sex abuser and paedophile was exposed.

Highlands Council has previously given permission for the site to be demolished and replaced with a new home. The site has lain abandoned for years.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:PropertyAppliancesFireEmergency servicesScottish Fire and Rescue Service
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice