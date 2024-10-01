Major road to one of Scotland's busiest roundabouts shut due to lorry fire

The road was initially closed in both directions after the lorry’s tyres caught fire

The south carriageway at one of Scotland’s busiest roundabouts has been closed due to a lorry fire.

A section of the A9 approaching Inveralmond roundabout has been shut after the vehicle’s tyres caught fire on Tuesday morning.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes in a social media post by Traffic Scotland.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond has initially been closed in both directions from just before 3.30am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.12am to reports of a vehicle fire on the A9 southbound carriageway.

“A lorry’s tyres caught fire. We received a stop message at 4.17am.”