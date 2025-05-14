Properties evacuated due to gas leak fears after car crashes into town high street flats

A car has crashed into a wall of a block of flats in the Fife town.

Several properties in a Fife town have been evacuated after a car struck a building, sparking concerns over a gas leak.

The collision happened on Burntisland’s High Street about 3.25pm on Wednesday.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment, while emergency services remain at the scene. The high street has been closed.

The incident has closed Burntisland's High Street. Picture Google Maps

Eyewitnesses reported a strong smell of gas following the crash, in which the car hit the wall of a block of flats.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “High Street in Burntisland is currently closed following a crash involving one vehicle, which was reported at around 3.25pm on Wednesday.

“The two occupants of the vehicle have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Emergency services remain at the scene and the road remains closed.