Police officer injured investigating late night disturbance at Fife supermarket

A police officer has been injured after being assaulted while attending an incident involving youths in a Fife supermarket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a disturbance at Asda’s store in Halbeath Road in Dunfermline late on Thursday evening. Police Scotland said a female officer sustained a facial injury.

The disturbance happened around 11:00pm, and three youths - two 15 year girls and one 14-year boy – are to be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a disturbance within a supermarket in Halbeath Road, Dunfermline. A female officer sustained a facial injury when she was assaulted while responding to the incident.”