Firefighters attended and put out the blaze at the beauty salon

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police investigation has been launched into a deliberately-lit fire at a beauty salon in East Renfrewshire.

The blaze took place at the Beauty by Nirvana premises on Clarkston Road, Netherlee, around 6.50am on April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petrol was reportedly poured over the front of the premises and set alight.

An investigation has been launched into the deliberately-lit fire | Johnston Press

Firefighters attended and put out the blaze. No-one was injured.

Police want anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to come forward.

Detective sergeant Paul O’Donnell, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing and we are now appealing for the help of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Think back, did you witness anything unusual in this area around this time?

“We are asking anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area to please check it and get in touch with anything which may be relevant. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0403 of April 14, 2025.