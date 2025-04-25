Police launch probe into deliberately-lit fire at Scottish beauty salon
A police investigation has been launched into a deliberately-lit fire at a beauty salon in East Renfrewshire.
The blaze took place at the Beauty by Nirvana premises on Clarkston Road, Netherlee, around 6.50am on April 14.
Petrol was reportedly poured over the front of the premises and set alight.
Firefighters attended and put out the blaze. No-one was injured.
Police want anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to come forward.
Detective sergeant Paul O’Donnell, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing and we are now appealing for the help of the public.
“Think back, did you witness anything unusual in this area around this time?
“We are asking anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area to please check it and get in touch with anything which may be relevant. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 0403 of April 14, 2025.
“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
