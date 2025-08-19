A city centre street in Edinburgh has been closed by police due to an ongoing incident which has seen a forensics tent erected on the pavement.

Dublin Street in the city’s New Town has this evening (August 19) been taped off between Queen Street and Albany Street, with a blue forensics tent having been set up in the middle of the pavement.

Multiple police vehicles are on the scene and eyewitnesses reported seeing ‘quite a lot’ of police officers as well as forensic investigators.

One witness, who was passing the scene at around 7.10pm, said: “There’s definitely something happening but I’m not really sure what. A tent has been set up in the middle of the pavement and there are men in white suits and quite a lot of police there now. They don’t seem to be going into any buildings or anything like that.

“There were around three or four police cars and vans, though one has now left the scene. The road is taped off near the corner with Queen Street and just beyond the junction with Albany Street. Cars can’t get up to the top of the street.”

Police Scotland later confirmed that a man died at the scene following a fall.

Speaking the following day (August 20), the spokesman said: “ At around 3pm on Tuesday, August 19, we received a report that a man had fallen on Dublin Street, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.