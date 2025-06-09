The crash on a road in the Highlands has left one person in hospital.

A person has been taken to hospital following a car crash in the Highlands.

The crash on the scenic A82, near Dochgarroch, happened about 6am on Sunday.

The road was closed in both directions after the crash. | Adobe

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions for about seven hours.

Police confirmed one person was taken to hospital following the single vehicle collision. The road was reopened about 5pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A82 at the Blackfold/Abriachan junction has reopened following a single-vehicle crash that happened at 6am this morning.